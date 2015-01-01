Abstract

Motorcycle accident studies usually rely upon data collected from road accidents collected through questionnaire surveys/police reports including characteristics of motorcycle riders and contextual data such as road environment. The present study utilizes big data, in the form of vehicle trajectory patterns collected through GPS, coupled with self-reported road accident information along with motorcycle rider characteristics to predict the likelihood of involvement of a motorcyclist in an accident. Random Forest-based machine learning algorithm is employed by taking inputs based on a variety of features derived from trajectory data. These features are mobility-based features, acceleration event-based features, aggressive overtaking event-based features and motorcyclists socio-economic features. Additionally, the relative importance of features is also determined which shows that aggressive overtaking event-based features have more impact on motorcycle accidents as compared to other categories of features. The developed model is useful in identifying risky motorcyclists and implementing safety measures focused towards them.

