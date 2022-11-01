|
Citation
|
Liang K, Chen S, Chi X. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36599758
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Contemporary mental health models simultaneously consider psychological distress and wellness. Researchers have proposed that adhering to the 24-hour movement guidelines (24-HMG) contributes to mental health. 24-HMG integrates recommendations of time distribution among sleep, screen use, and moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA). Yet, there are few studies on the relationship between meeting 24-HMG and mental health, especially mental wellbeing. This study aimed to examine the associations between adherence to 24-HMG with mental wellbeing and mental illness among Chinese adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Sleep; Mental illness; Movement behaviors; Psychological wellbeing; Screen time