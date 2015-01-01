Abstract

Foreign bodies are most frequently observed in the bladder among the genitourinary organs. Many different foreign bodies such as needles, wires, Foley's catheter fragments, and magnetic balls have been observed in the bladder previously. In the present case, a 50-year male patient presented to the hospital with fever and acute urinary retention. Despite antibiotic therapy, the urinary tract infection did not regress, and the patient's suspicious statements were associated with the foreign body. Examination of the patient necessitated further enquiry upon the detection of newspaper pieces in the bladder. It was discovered that the patient had folded the newspaper in an attempt to commit suicide and pushed it into the bladder. Such a case has never been observed previously in the literature. An 8-cm rolled piece of newspaper was detected in the bladder using a cystoscope and was removed with open surgery. Key Words: Bladder, Foreign body, Newspaper.

