SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tao Y, Han J, Cui S, Jian X, Kan B. J. Coll. Physicians Surg. Pak. 2022; 32(12): SS131-SS133.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan)

DOI

10.29271/jcpsp.2022.Supp0.SS131

PMID

36597315

Abstract

Glyphosate was developed by Monsanto in the United States in the 1870s and has now become the world's best-selling pesticide. It is used in more than 100 countries and regions. Glyphosate is generally considered to be less toxic or even safe for mammals, including humans, and most patients with glyphosate poisoning have a better prognosis. However, this article reports a case of a 36-year woman who suffered severe gastrointestinal damage after oral administration of 50 ml of glyphosate. After the active rescue, scar contractures occurred in both the ooesophagus and trachea. The patient recovered clinically after undergoing reconstructive surgery. Key Words: Glyphosate poisoning, Chemical burns, Ooesophageal reconstruction, Tracheal reconstruction.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Animals; Prognosis; *Caustics/toxicity; Glycine; Mammals

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print