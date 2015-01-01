Abstract

Glyphosate was developed by Monsanto in the United States in the 1870s and has now become the world's best-selling pesticide. It is used in more than 100 countries and regions. Glyphosate is generally considered to be less toxic or even safe for mammals, including humans, and most patients with glyphosate poisoning have a better prognosis. However, this article reports a case of a 36-year woman who suffered severe gastrointestinal damage after oral administration of 50 ml of glyphosate. After the active rescue, scar contractures occurred in both the ooesophagus and trachea. The patient recovered clinically after undergoing reconstructive surgery. Key Words: Glyphosate poisoning, Chemical burns, Ooesophageal reconstruction, Tracheal reconstruction.

Language: en