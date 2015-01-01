Abstract

The research examining elder abuse in diverse cultural contexts, such as in Saudi Arabia, remains limited. This study examined the extent of psychological elder abuse among older Saudi adults and investigated the characteristics of the victims that increase the risk of such abuse and its impact on older adults' self-rated health. Between December 2021 and April 2022, a sample of 444 older adults were recruited from 25 primary health care centers in Saudi Arabia and completed a structured interview. Of those surveyed, 88.3% reported at least one symptom or suspected symptom of psychological elder abuse. Age, gender, income, living arrangements, functioning, and social networking predicted vulnerability psychological elder abuse. Self-rated health was negatively impacted by psychological elder abuse, and this relationship is not moderated by social networking. These findings can provide insights about psychological elder abuse in Saudi Arabia and increase awareness of its impact.

Language: en