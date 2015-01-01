Abstract

Previous research reports that cybervictims are more likely to experience suicidal ideations. Gratitude and life satisfaction have shown to predict suicide risk, but they have rarely been explored in the cyberbullying context. Hence, this study examined the roles of gratitude and life satisfaction in suicide risk in cyberbullying situations. An initial sample of 858 adolescents participated in a prospective study, completing questionnaires assessing gratitude, life satisfaction, cyberbullying experiences and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS showed that low levels of gratitude and life satisfaction influence suicidal ideation in cybervictimized adolescents. Limitations and implications of this study are discussed.

Language: en