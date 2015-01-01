Abstract

This study aimed to determine the role of resource conflict in dual-task (DT) effects on gait and concurrent tasks in children and adolescents. Gait was evaluated with and without concurrent tasks (visual-manual, visual-vocal and auditory-vocal). The roles of condition (single vs dual) and type of concurrent task in DT effect were tested by Repeated Measured of ANOVA. Relative changes from single to DT conditions were compared using One-Way ANOVA. There were significant reductions in gait speed, cadence, and stride length, and increases in double support time, step time and variability in step time, and no change in variability in stride length, step width, and concurrent task performance from single to DT conditions. DT effects on gait parameters and concurrent tasks were comparable across DT conditions.

Language: en