Abstract

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic presented novel challenges for service providers addressing mental health issues with a large shift to the utilization of telehealth. While previous research has examined the benefits and challenges of providing mental health and crisis services remotely through telehealth, little research exists examining the use of telehealth in children's advocacy centers (CACs) and sexual violence resource centers (SVRCs). CACs and SVRCs are multi-disciplinary agencies taking a holistic approach to addressing interpersonal violence, making them unique in that they provide a range of direct services beyond mental health counseling (e.g., legal advocacy, medical exams, and prevention education) but all geared toward public health and safety. The current study explored the experiences of direct service providers in Kentucky CACs and SVRCs and their opinions about the most significant challenges and benefits of adapting their practices at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 118 providers participated in the study, and 88 reported using telehealth (defined as communicating with clients via technology such as videoconferencing, phone calls, or email) since the onset of COVID-19. Qualitative data from those 88 respondents regarding the challenges and benefits of using telehealth were collected and coded using a thematic content analysis. 78.6% of the sample indicated that they served primarily rural areas. Benefits noted included increasing treatment access, increasing treatment flexibility, and advancing continuity of care, while challenges included difficulties with technology, client engagement, privacy, and logistical challenges. Responses highlighted that telehealth presented both a number of advantages and difficulties and that more formal guidance for providers at CACs and SVRCs was desired.

