Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate MRI findings in children with physeal fractures of the knee with respect to age, location, and articular involvement.



METHODS: Children with physeal fractures who underwent knee MRI between 2008 and 2021 were included. Two radiologists retrospectively reviewed all examinations to determine articular involvement, findings of physeal instability (perichondral disruption, periosteal entrapment), and internal derangement (cruciate ligament injury, meniscal tear, chondromalacia). Independent samples t, Mann-Whitney U, Pearson's chi-square, and Fisher's exact tests were used to compare findings.



RESULTS: Fifty-six patients (37 boys, 19 girls; mean age: 12.2 ± 2.5 years; 32 distal femur, 24 proximal tibial fractures) included 24(43%) intraarticular fractures. Fractures were more common in the tibia than the femur (67% versus 25%, p = 0.004) and intraarticular fractures were more common in older than younger children (13.1 ± 2.0 versus 11.5 ± 2.7 years, p = 0.01), to associate with chondromalacia (46% versus 12%, p = 0.02) and undergo surgery (33% versus 10%, p = 0.04) when compared to extraarticular fractures. Perichondral disruption (n = 44, 79%) and periosteal entrapment (n = 13, 23%) did not significantly differ based on location or articular involvement (p > 0.05). At a median follow-up of 17.5 months (interquartile range: 1.25-34), 3 patients (2 intraarticular, 1 extraarticular fractures) developed osteoarthritis, osteochondral lesion, and leg-length discrepancy from growth arrest, which required additional surgery.



CONCLUSION: Intraarticular physeal fractures were more common with older children, associate with chondromalacia, and underdo surgical intervention when compared to extraarticular fractures of the knee. While MRI findings of physeal instability were common, no significant differences were found between fractures based on anatomic location or fracture pattern.

Language: en