Citation
Sunagawa SW, Houlihan C, Reynolds B, Kjerengtroen S, Murry DJ, Khoury N. ACG Case Rep. J. 2022; 9(12): e00941.
(Copyright © 2022, American College of Gastroenterology)
PMID
36600786
PMCID
Abstract
Turmeric is a common herbal supplement used for its possible anti-inflammatory and other properties. It is marketed as safe with few reports of major adverse effects directly related to oral supplementation. We report a case of turmeric supplement-induced liver injury in a 49-year-old woman admitted with elevated aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase with no history of liver disease or alcohol use disorder. Thus, this case re-emphasizes the importance of evaluating herbal and dietary supplements as potential drug-induced liver injury causes.
