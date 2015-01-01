Abstract

Turmeric is a common herbal supplement used for its possible anti-inflammatory and other properties. It is marketed as safe with few reports of major adverse effects directly related to oral supplementation. We report a case of turmeric supplement-induced liver injury in a 49-year-old woman admitted with elevated aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase with no history of liver disease or alcohol use disorder. Thus, this case re-emphasizes the importance of evaluating herbal and dietary supplements as potential drug-induced liver injury causes.

