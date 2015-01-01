Abstract

Parkinson's disease (PD) is characterized mainly by motor dysfunctions due to the progressive loss of dopaminergic neurons. However, PD patients experience a multitude of debilitating non-motor symptoms, including depression, which may have deleteriously detrimental effects on life. Depression is multifactorial and exhibits a bimodal progression in PD, but its underlying molecular mechanisms are poorly understood. Studies demonstrating the pathophysiology of depression in PD and the specific treatment strategies for depression-like symptoms in PD patients are largely lacking, often underrated, under-recognized and, consequently, inadequately/under-treated. Nevertheless, reports suggest that the incidence of depression is approximately 20%-30% of PD patients and may precede the onset of motor symptoms. Diagnosing depression in PD becomes difficult due to the clinical overlap in symptomatology between the two diseases, and the nigrostriatal dysfunction alone is insufficient to explain depressive symptoms in PD. Therefore, the current study provides an overview of the molecular mechanisms underlying the development of depression in PD and new insights into developing current antidepressant strategies to treat depression in PD. This review will identify and understand the molecular pathological mechanisms of depression in PD that will fundamentally help tailoring therapeutic interventions for depressive symptoms in PD.

