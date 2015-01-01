Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Driving is an activity of daily living that significantly affects independence, and driving cessation is associated with poor health, lower quality of life, cognitive decline and early entry into care facilities. There is no consensus regarding the best off-road tool to assess driving safety. Therefore, this review explored the diagnostic accuracy, reliability and clinical utility of DriveSafe DriveAware (DSDA) compared with an on-road driving assessment.



METHODS: This review adhered to the PRISMA guidelines. Electronic databases for all English language articles published prior to December 2021 were searched. Studies were assessed for methodological quality and results were synthesised using a narrative descriptive approach.



RESULTS: Six studies were reviewed, consisting of 1332 participants. Four studies assessed diagnostic accuracy, two studies assessed reliability and three were relevant to clinical utility since they used DSDA as a standalone tool. Some studies demonstrated high levels of diagnostic accuracy, with specificity and sensitivity above 90% for those who fall into the safe and unsafe categories (50% of those assessed). Inter-rater reliability showed substantial agreement, and test-retest reliability was demonstrated for all age groups. DSDA was assessed as having high clinical utility (as a standalone tool) based on time taken to conduct, cost effectiveness and equipment required to complete the assessment.



CONCLUSIONS: DriveSafe DriveAware appears to be an ideal tool for the subacute setting; however, at present, inadequate evidence exists to support its use as a standalone tool for directing driving decisions. Further research is required.

Language: en