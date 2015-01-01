Abstract

Rapid rises in autism diagnoses are increasing the demand for effective services and straining service providers. When individuals on the autism spectrum turn 18, they are faced with even greater barriers to services, since many services are delivered in school settings. Thus, there is a need for more accessible tools that teach daily life and communication skills to autistic adolescents and young adults. The current project reports findings from a pilot study using virtual reality (VR) to teach air travel skills to autistic young adults. The authors repurposed a virtual airport environment previously used to treat fear of flying for this study. Seven participants on the autism spectrum viewed a 5-minute virtual airport simulation with an overlaid narrative script using an iPhone X(®) and Google Cardboard(®) device once per week for 3 weeks. Researchers collected measures of attentiveness, language function, activity comprehension, and clinical observations on how participants interacted with the technology. Analyses revealed improvements in attentiveness, certain language functions such as labeling vocabulary, and activity comprehension in most participants. Clinical observations revealed acceptability of this technology and its capability to serve as an appealing media to deliver interventions. Thus, it is feasible to apply mobile VR trainings with autistic adolescents and young adults. We discuss ways to improve the pedagogical approach of VR-enhanced interventions in light of these findings. In the future, we plan to develop and test more virtual environments that address the needs of young adults on the autism spectrum, such as interview training and independent living skills.



LAY SUMMARY: Why was this virtual reality air travel training program developed?: Each year, more and more people travel via airplane. Long lines, unexpected changes and other stressors can make air travel overwhelming and difficult, particularly for autistic people. Our goal was to develop and pilot test a program to help autistic adults learn air travel skills without needing to physically enter an airport.What does the virtual reality air travel training program do?: Our virtual reality air travel training (VR-ATT) program presents a virtual simulation of the steps that travelers go through in an airport. It guides users through entering, checking in, navigating security, waiting at the departure gate, and boarding. VR-ATT also contains a narrative to guide users by highlighting important information such as: "Look, there's the ticket counter. Let's check in with the attendant." This script was based on social stories, which are often used to help individuals on the autism spectrum learn communication and social interaction strategies. Seven autistic adolescents and adults participated in our program. They watched the VR-ATT simulation on an iPhone X(®) and Google Cardboard(®) two to three times over the course of 3 weeks. Google Cardboard is an inexpensive virtual reality (VR) headset.How did the researchers evaluate the VR-ATT program?: We evaluated the program in three ways. First, we asked each participant to retell the sequence of events of the simulation. In other research studies, participants who retold what they watched showed a greater ability to apply the skill to the real world. Second, we tracked how and what types of language participants used. Third, we measured if participants could independently view the VR-ATT simulation without side effects such as dizziness or cybersickness (common side effects of VR viewing). This helps us understand the feasibility and acceptability of using VR with autistic individuals.What were the early findings?: Early findings suggest that autistic individuals are accepting of the iPhone and Google Cardboard VR viewing method. They also provide preliminary support for the ability of the program to promote improvements in functional language skills such as labeling vocabulary, which helps individuals interact and navigate busy environments, such as an airport. Finally, the findings suggest that participants can accurately retell the sequence of events in the virtual simulation.What were the weaknesses of this project?: One weakness was that researchers could not test how participants transferred the skills they learned in the virtual training to a real-world airport. Another weakness is the small sample of participants. Finally, not every participant completed all three training sessions, making it difficult to draw precise conclusions about the program's acceptability and success.What are the next steps?: Future studies should include a larger number of participants, a real-world test, changes to the virtual simulation to encourage more language use and interaction with virtual characters, and use more accurate measurement materials.



How will this work help autistic adults now or in the future?: This air travel program may someday help autistic people learn what to expect and how to communicate in a busy airport setting. This program also highlights that new technology, such as VR, could potentially improve access to services and help more people in need in the future.

