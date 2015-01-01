Abstract

BACKGROUND: For autistic adults, the perceived benefits of drinking alcohol to facilitate social interaction may be particularly appealing. Alcohol may be considered "self-medication" for clinical features of autism or may be used to help cope with elevated levels of co-occurring anxiety.



METHODS: We developed an online survey and 507 autistic adults responded to questions concerning their expectancies and motivations for heavy episodic drinking. The survey also included questions about ways of seeking support, if needed, and barriers to seeking support.



RESULTS: Over half of those who had drunk alcohol reported heavy episodic drinking in the past year (6 or more units of alcohol at one time). Heavy episodic drinkers endorsed traditional expectancies (e.g., "Alcohol generally has powerful positive effects on people") and autism-specific expectancies (e.g., "Alcohol makes verbal communication easier") to a greater degree than nonheavy episodic drinkers. Autism-specific expectancies, not traditional expectancies, related to frequency of drinking. The strongest motivations for heavy episodic drinking were for social reasons and to enhance positive feelings, rather than for conformity or coping. If support was required for problematic drinking, the internet was the most commonly chosen resource, although 45% of the participants indicated that they would not seek support. Perceived barriers to support included concern that it would take place in an unfamiliar chaotic environment and concern about being misunderstood and judged by a therapist.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first to identify the expectancies and motivations for heavy episodic drinking in autistic adults as well as identifying barriers to seeking support. There may be some autism-specific expectancies related to the nature of autism that impact upon heavy episodic drinking, as well as impacting upon seeking support. The autistic and broader autism communities can benefit from an awareness of these findings, and service providers can adapt support appropriately.



LAY SUMMARY: Why was this study done?: Little is known about how alcohol is used within the autistic community. One population-based study found that autistic adults were four times more likely to experience problematic drinking compared with nonautistic adults.What was the purpose of this study?: This study identified the expectations and motivations for heavy episodic-or "binge"-drinking alcohol among autistic adults. Binge drinking is a risk factor for problematic drinking. The study also identified how autistic adults accessed support should it be needed, and what the potential barriers were to accessing support.What did the researchers do?: We conducted an online survey with 507 autistic adults with formal or informal diagnoses of autism. The survey asked about the frequency of drinking alcohol and binge drinking. Participants then answered a questionnaire about why they drank alcohol. The questions asked about general reasons for drinking (such as: "Alcohol generally has powerful positive effects on people [e.g., makes you feel good or happy; future seems brighter]") as well as autism-related reasons (such as: "Alcohol makes verbal communication easier [e.g., starting conversations, responding to what other people say, or maintaining a normal back-and-forth conversation]"). Finally, participants answered questions about seeking help and potential barriers to help-seeking.What were the results of the study?: Binge drinkers reported a greater number of traditional and autism-relevant expectations for drinking alcohol than nonbinge drinkers. The strongest motivations for drinking alcohol were for social reasons and to enhance positive feelings, rather than coping or to conform. The internet was the most common source of support for problematic drinking (49% of participants); however, 45% of participants indicated that they would not seek any support. Perceived barriers to support were an unfamiliar chaotic environment and being misunderstood and judged by a therapist. Around one fifth of participants self-diagnosed themselves with autism, rather than having a formal diagnosis from a clinician. These two groups were very similar to each other.What do these findings add to what was already known?: This is the first study to identify the expectations and motivations for binge drinking alcohol in the autistic community.What are potential weaknesses in the study?: This was an online survey, and the diagnostic status of participants cannot be verified. Participants chose to take part in the study, and this may represent a bias as some people may not want to take part in online surveys or may not have access to the internet, or may not be part of networks that send out invitations to take part in research. In addition, the sample was largely female and well educated, which is not reflective of the autistic population as a whole.How will these findings help autistic adults now or in the future?: Better understanding the expectations and motivations for binge drinking alcohol can help inform support that is targeted at the autistic community. Alcohol support services can be better informed about how to adapt their provision for the autistic community specifically.

Language: en