Abstract

BACKGROUND: For many autistic individuals approaching adulthood, interventions to promote skills toward independence are lacking. Driving is an important ability to cultivate as it may be a critical step to attaining independence, securing and maintaining work, and fostering relationships. Only about one third of able autistic individuals drive independently, and fear to drive is a common reason for not driving.



METHODS: This initial pilot study was a 3-month open trial to investigate the feasibility, acceptability, and initial estimates of outcomes for the newly developed Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Driving (CBID) intervention, a manualized curriculum to enhance executive functioning (EF) and emotional regulation (ER) skill development for driving, combined with individualized commentary-based driving simulator practice, in autistic teens and adults within a community research environment. Nineteen participants received the CBID intervention in 1.5-hour group sessions for 10 weeks, across two cohorts, with approximately five individualized driving simulator sessions. Data were collected on anxiety symptoms, driving cognitions, driving attitudes, and simulated driving performance at pre- and post-intervention assessments.



RESULTS: Program completion rate was 81%. Participants and parents rated both the intervention and simulator practice sessions with high satisfaction. All the participants (100%) reported both a positive attitude change (interest toward driving) and a desire to drive in the future at the post-intervention assessment. Significant changes occurred for driving cognitions, attitudes, and behaviors, and 47% of participants obtained a driver's permit or license by 2 months post-intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: For autistic individuals, the CBID intervention appeared to directly impact the pursuit toward driving goals by both increasing driving attitudes and behaviors and reducing anxiety/apprehension. This highlights the need for driving intervention programs designed specific to autistic teens/adults that focus on EF and ER skills coupled with individualized simulator practice. CBID could be provided in community services to increase the number of autistic individuals driving. LAY SUMMARY: Why was this study done?: Driving contributes greatly to independence in many teens and adults. Anxiety can act as a barrier to that independence by affecting driving attitudes, ability and performance. Autistic individuals are often affected by anxiety, executive functioning, and emotion regulation challenges. Previous studies show that virtual reality training and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), separately, can reduce driving anxiety in autistic individuals and support driving skills. However, to date, no studies have developed and tested a manualized intervention specific to driving that combines such methods.What was the purpose of this study?: The goal of this study was to develop and test a group intervention, called Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Driving (CBID), combined with individualized, coached driving simulator practice to help reduce fears and increase cognitions, attitudes and performance towards driving. The study examined the following questions: 1) Do autistic individuals actively participate in CBID? 2) Do autistic participants like CBID? and 3) Are autistic participants more prepared to drive after taking part in CBID than they were before they participated in the program?What did the researchers do?: After developing the CBID intervention with community member involvement, the researchers ran 2 intervention groups and individualized driving simulator sessions to a total of 19 enrolled participants. The group intervention focused on strengthening executive functioning and emotion regulation skills in 1.5 hour sessions over 10 weeks and 5, 1 hour driving simulator sessions. Researchers compared data on participant anxiety levels, driving cognitions, attitudes, and performance before and after the intervention.What were the results of the study?: Most of the participants completed the program (81%) and all (100%) rated satisfaction with the group and simulator practice. All (100%) of the participants changed attitudes towards driving. Participants had higher levels of positive thoughts about driving, better attitudes towards wanting to drive and less driving errors (like speeding, collisions, crossing lanes) on the driving simulator after completing CBID. Almost half (47%) of participants obtained a driver's permit or license by 2 months after the intervention.What do these findings add to what was already known?: This study adds a new option of an integrated approach, CBID, for addressing driving anxiety or apprehension. It provides initial findings of the value of incorporating executive functioning skills with traditional cognitive behavior therapy for enhancing driving readiness.What are the potential weaknesses in the study?: This study contained a small sample size that was mostly white male participants. This limits generalizing the results to a representative diverse population. It also did not have a control group or use randomization which means that results can't be interpreted as causal at this time. There was no information about participants obtaining permit/licensure later than 2 months after CBID so it is unclear if some participants require more time to pursue a license. There was no follow up to understand if participants continued to feel comfortable driving overtime.How will these findings help autistic adults now or in the future?: This study showed that it's possible to combine virtual reality training and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy into one driving readiness program. The new CBID program may help autistic adults by addressing multiple aspects of what they need to be ready to drive. Since the study used previously tested strategies, enrolled a community sample, manualized the program, and used a services approach, it was designed for broad distribution to other community settings.

