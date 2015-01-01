|
Yokoyama S, Kagawa F, Takamura M, Takagaki K, Kambara K, Mitsuyama Y, Shimizu A, Okada G, Okamoto Y. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e34.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36604656
BACKGROUND: Wearable devices have been widely used in research to understand the relationship between habitual physical activity and mental health in the real world. However, little attention has been paid to the temporal variability in continuous physical activity patterns measured by these devices. Therefore, we analyzed time-series patterns of physical activity intensity measured by a wearable device and investigated the relationship between its model parameters and depression-related behaviors.
Physical activity; Depressive behavior; Time-series analysis; Wearable device