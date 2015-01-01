Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual abuse is a global concern among children with intellectual disabilities. Sexual abuse is frequent and long-lasting when the victim is a child with an intellectual disability. Moreover, the rate of sexual abuse is two to eight times the rate in the general population.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the knowledge of sexual abuse and resistance ability among children with intellectual disabilities. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study was conducted among 120 children with mild or moderate intellectual disabilities attending twelve schools for specific purposes.



METHODS: We adopted a cross-sectional design to assess knowledge and resistance ability. Personal Safety Questionnaire and Modified What If Situation Test were administered verbally during individual interviews. Institutional Ethics Committee approved our study.



RESULTS: Current study suggests that children with intellectual disabilities have average knowledge (M = 6.6, SD = 1.6) regarding sexual abuse. More than 90 % of children demonstrated poor reporting skills. Although children exhibited good knowledge in differentiating appropriate from inappropriate touch requests, most children reported they would not disclose this incident to anyone.



CONCLUSIONS: This study strongly suggests the need for a structured training program for children with intellectual disabilities to prevent sexual abuse.

Language: en