Jojo N, Nattala P, Seshadri S, Krishnakumar P, Thomas S. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 136: e105985.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2022.105985

36603444

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sexual abuse is a global concern among children with intellectual disabilities. Sexual abuse is frequent and long-lasting when the victim is a child with an intellectual disability. Moreover, the rate of sexual abuse is two to eight times the rate in the general population.

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the knowledge of sexual abuse and resistance ability among children with intellectual disabilities. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study was conducted among 120 children with mild or moderate intellectual disabilities attending twelve schools for specific purposes.

METHODS: We adopted a cross-sectional design to assess knowledge and resistance ability. Personal Safety Questionnaire and Modified What If Situation Test were administered verbally during individual interviews. Institutional Ethics Committee approved our study.

RESULTS: Current study suggests that children with intellectual disabilities have average knowledge (M = 6.6, SD = 1.6) regarding sexual abuse. More than 90 % of children demonstrated poor reporting skills. Although children exhibited good knowledge in differentiating appropriate from inappropriate touch requests, most children reported they would not disclose this incident to anyone.

CONCLUSIONS: This study strongly suggests the need for a structured training program for children with intellectual disabilities to prevent sexual abuse.


Language: en

Keywords

Intellectual disability; Developmental disability; Sexual abuse; Children with intellectual disability; Knowledge of sexual abuse and resistance ability; Self-protection skills; Sexual abuse prevention

