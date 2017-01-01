Abstract

BACKGROUND: Prehospital neuroprotective strategies aim to prevent secondary insults (SIs) in traumatic brain injury (TBI). This includes haemodynamic optimisation in addition to oxygenation and ventilation targets achieved through rapid sequence intubation (RSI).The primary aim was to report the incidence and prevalence of SIs (prolonged hypotension, prolonged hypoxia and hyperventilation) and outcomes of patients with TBI who were intubated in the prehospital setting.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of adult patients with TBI who underwent RSI by a metropolitan road-based service in South-East Queensland, Australia between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2020. Patients were divided into two cohorts based on the presence or absence of any SI sustained. Prolonged SIs were defined as occurring for ≥5 min. The association between SIs and mortality was examined in multivariable logistic regression and reported with adjusted ORs (aORs) and 95% CIs.



RESULTS: 277 patients were included for analysis. Median 'Head' Abbreviated Injury Scale and Injury Severity Score were 4 (IQR: 3-5) and 26 (IQR: 17-34), respectively. Most episodes of prolonged hypotension and prolonged hypoxia were detected with the first patient contact on scene. Overall, 28-day mortality was 26%. Patients who sustained any SI had a higher mortality than those sustaining no SI (34.9% vs 14.7%, p<0.001). Prolonged hypoxia was an independent predictor of mortality (aOR 4.86 (95% CI 1.65 to 15.61)) but not prolonged hypotension (aOR 1.45 (95% CI 0.5 to 4.25)) or an end-tidal carbon dioxide <30 mm Hg on hospital arrival (aOR 1.28 (95% CI 0.5 to 3.21)).



CONCLUSION: SIs were common in the early phase of prehospital care. The association of prolonged hypoxia and mortality in TBI is potentially more significant than previously recognised, and if corrected early, may improve outcomes. There may be a greater role for bystander intervention in prevention of early hypoxic insult in TBI.

