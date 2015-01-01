|
Cheng X, Sheng ZF, Wang X. Front. Endocrinol. (Lausanne) 2022; 13: e1107678.
36601004
Osteoporosis is a metabolic skeletal disorder that is characterized by low bone mineral density (BMD), a deterioration of the microstructure of bone tissue, and a decrease in bone strength, leading to an increase in bone fragility and the risk of fractures (1). Symptomatic vertebral and hip fragility fractures are severe osteoporotic fractures that limit the quality of life and increase morbidity and mortality [(2), Shen et al, (3)]. Currently, a total of 10.9 million men and 49.3 million women in China are estimated to have osteoporosis (4). Meanwhile, it has been estimated that world-wide, there were 158 million individuals aged 50 years or older at high fracture risk in 2010, and that number is expected to double by 2040, predominantly in Asia (5). Therefore, early screening for osteoporosis has a significant role in controlling the disease and lowering the prevalence of osteoporotic fractures.
Humans; risk factors; assessment; prediction; *Osteoporosis/complications/diagnosis; *Osteoporotic Fractures/epidemiology; Bone Density; fracture; osteoporosis