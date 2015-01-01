|
Liu Y, Teng W, Chen C, Zou G. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e1043553.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
36601526
BACKGROUND: Nurses' safety behaviors played an important role in patients' safety goal realization, and it varies from person to person. However, less research has explored the safety behavior level of psychiatric nurses and its influencing factors. Thus, this research aimed to assess the level of safety behavior and explore whether risk perception mediated the relationship between handover quality and safety behavior among psychiatric nurses.
mediation; risk perception; safety behavior; handover quality; psychiatric nurses