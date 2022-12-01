Abstract

BACKGROUND: The number of incidents related to walking while using smartphones is rising. However, it is not clear how smartphone usage might affect a gait pattern in terms of the foot pressure, and this may address the mechanism leading to incidents while using smartphones. RESEARCH QUESTION: How do the characteristics of walking while using a smartphone affect foot pressure patterns? METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, we recruited 40 healthy young participants and investigated the walking speed, step length, coefficient of variance of the walking cycle (CV), anteroposterior length of the center of pressure (COP) trajectory (%Long), partial foot pressure ratios (% partial foot pressure [%PFP]), and COP existence time (COPexT) under the following four conditions: normal walking, screen gazing, while using social networking services (SNS), and while using a cognitive application. Parameters were compared among the four conditions using a repeated-measures ANOVA. Further, according to the presence or absence of an incident history (e.g. stumbles, collisions), participants were divided into either the incident or non-incident group. Parameters were compared between the two groups using a two-way repeated-measures ANOVA.



RESULTS: Under the SNS and cognitive application conditions, the walking speed, step length, %Long, %PFP, and COPexT in the heel were significantly lower, and the CV and %PFP in the metatarsal region were higher than those under normal walking or screen gazing. %PFP in the heel and metatarsal regions showed a significant group-by-condition interaction; the incident group had lower %PFP in the heel region and higher %PFP in the metatarsal region than the non-incident group. SIGNIFICANCE: These findings indicate a trend of loading more pressure on the forefoot than on the heel. This pattern was markedly evident in individuals with a history of incidents related to the smartphone usage and may be one of the factors causing stumbles and collisions.

