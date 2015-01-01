Abstract

Alcohol consumption is known to increase risk for chronic diseases and other negative health outcomes. Abstinence, even temporary, from alcohol consumption can have positive health impacts. In this article, we describe implementation and process evaluation of Ochsner Eat Fit's Alcohol Free for 40 (AFF40), an annual, 40-day voluntary alcohol abstinence challenge that takes place in six regions of Louisiana. Participants are challenged to abstain from alcohol consumption for 40 days to promote behavior change. To support participants' success, staff conduct pre and post metrics (physical and laboratory) and host community-based events to encourage replacement behaviors. Process evaluation included measures of reach, recruitment, dose, and fidelity through tracking of participant registrations, an exit survey, media analytics, and program activity logs. In 2021, 493 participants enrolled in AFF40, with 347 completing laboratory metrics and 298 completing physical metrics. Majority of exit survey respondents (74.5%) reported no alcohol consumption during the 40-day challenge and that they planned to participate in AFF40 2022 (90.9%). The Eat Fit team documented moderate engagement (48.7% of enrolled participants) in program events. Social and digital impressions and page views recorded 23,591 hits while print media resulted in over 750,000 impressions. AFF40 has shown to be highly engaging for participants and effective in supporting temporary abstinence from alcohol. Incorporating stronger methods and evaluation will enhance future program implementation and community impact. Lessons learned and implications for practice are transferable to other community-based efforts to reduce alcohol consumption.

Language: en