Miller GF, Zhou H, Peterson AB, Swedo E, Holland K, Kresnow MJ. Inj. Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
36600521
INTRODUCTION: Negative outcomes, including suicidal ideation/attempts, are a major public health concern, particularly among individuals who sustain a traumatic brain injury (TBI). TBI is associated with high rates of postinjury substance use, psychiatric disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder and sleep disturbances. This study examines the mediation effects of substance use, psychiatric disorder and sleep disorder on the associations between TBI and suicidal ideation/attempts.
Case-Control Study; Psychological; Traumatic Brain Injury