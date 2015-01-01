Abstract

BACTERKGROUND: There is debate on whether cannabis affects road traffic injuries (RTIs) separately from the effects of alcohol. Our goals are to report the possible increase in risk of an RTI among alcohol and cannabis users by type of exposure (biological, self-reported and combined) and the possible interaction of alcohol and cannabis in patients with an RTI in an emergency department in Mexico City.



METHODS: A case-crossover study with 433 cases of RTI (as a pedestrian, driver or passenger) during the period January-April 2022. A breath sample, an oral sample for cannabis detection and self-reported alcohol and cannabis use 6 hours prior to the RTI and in two control periods were used. We report ORs and 95% CIs from conditional logistic regressions for the case-crossover estimates.



RESULTS: Alcohol alone increased the risk of an RTI (OR=6.02, 95% CI 3.29 to 10.99) for most RTIs, regardless of whether we used information from self-reports or a breath sample in the hazard period. Conversely, cannabis only increased the RTI when we added information in the hazard period from self-reports or oral samples. Nevertheless, this increase in risk disappeared (OR=2.06, 95% CI 0.90 to 4.70) among those who only used cannabis. We also found no evidence of interaction between alcohol and cannabis in the risk of an RTI.



CONCLUSIONS: Alcohol is the most commonly used substance in Mexico and a high-risk factor for RTI in Mexico City. Although cannabis alone was not associated with an RTI, continuous monitoring of its effects is required.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving





Language: en