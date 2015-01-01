Abstract

Suicide ranks among the 10 leading causes of death worldwide; in Italy, almost 4000 persons per year die by suicide. Studies focusing on suicidality in Italian inpatient samples before the COVID-19 pandemic are scant. We, thus, aimed to define sociodemographic and clinical variables associated with suicidal ideation (SI) and deliberate self-harm (DSH) in a sample of inpatients admitted to a Psychiatric Inpatient Unit. This retrospective study was conducted in the Psychiatric Inpatient Unit of the Perugia Hospital, from January 2018 to December 2019. Sociodemographic and clinical characteristics, including diagnostic and treatment features, were collected from the medical records of subjects admitted for suicidality-related phenomena, namely DSH and SI. The prevalence of suicidality-related phenomena in the sample (n = 850) was 14.12% (n=120) and was mainly due to DSH (n = 84; 70%). Subjects hospitalized due to these conditions were more frequently females, separated, and displayed a higher prevalence of personality disorders, especially borderline personality disorder. People in the suicidality-related phenomena subgroup were more often committed involuntarily and reported multiple hospitalizations less frequently than other inpatients. They were receiving community treatment in a higher percentage of cases, and lithium was prescribed more frequently than among inpatients who were hospitalized for reasons other than suicidality. Our study provides a further characterization of psychiatric inpatients who experience SI or perform DSH. Targeted treatment strategies should be considered for subjects suffering from personality disorders who experience suicidality-related phenomena.

Language: en