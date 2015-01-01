SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Atilla R, Yavuz A, Kocaöz S. J. Community Health Nurs. 2023; 40(1): 1-13.

(Copyright © 2023, Routledge)

10.1080/07370016.2022.2094708

36602774

PURPOSE: This research was conducted to determine the exposure of pregnant women to intimate partner violence (IPV) during the Covid-19 pandemic and its influencing factors.

DESIGN: Cross-sectional study.

METHODS: This study included 456 pregnant women. The "Pregnant Information Form" and "Intimate Partner Violence During Pregnancy Questionnaire" were used to collect data.

FINDINGS: Exposure frequency to IPV during the pandemic and curfews were 44.1% and 43.9%, respectively. A significant relationship was found between exposure to IPV and the partner having wage-earning employment, marital relationship during Covid-19, the effect of the pandemic on spousal relationships, and gravida.

CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of IPV in pregnant women during and after the pandemic did not change significantly from IPV in pregnant women before the pandemic. CLINICAL EVIDENCE: To prevent and reduce partner violence during pregnancy, there is a need to evaluate IPV among women who apply for routine pregnancy examinations.


