Abstract

Previous studies have evaluated the relationship between anhedonia and suicidality; however, to our knowledge, there has been no quantitative synthesis evaluating the foregoing association to date. Herein, this meta-analysis aims to provide a quantitative synthesis of the extant literature reporting on the association between levels of anhedonia across all dimensions (e.g., anticipatory, consummatory) amongst individuals endorsing suicidality. Online databases (i.e., PubMed, PsycINFO, Google Scholar) were searched from inception to 13 June 2022. Studies which assessed an aspect of suicidality (i.e., ideation, attempts) and a validated anhedonia scale were included. The risk of bias was assessed using the ROBINS-1 tool, and the quality of the sources was evaluated using GRADE criteria. The results of the studies were quantitatively synthesized using Pearson's r effect sizes via a random-effects meta-analysis. A total of 20 studies and 11,212 individuals were included in the final quantitative synthesis. Overall, results indicate that anhedonia has a significant and moderate correlation with suicidality in general and psychiatric populations (r = 0.31, p < 0.001 and r = 0.32, p < 0.001 respectively). Sub-analysis suggests a larger effect of anticipatory and consummatory interpersonal anhedonia (r = 0.40, p < 0.001). The identification of increased levels of anhedonia in individuals with suicidality indicates that anhedonia may be a core risk factor for suicidal ideation and behaviours. Future studies should endeavour to develop a comprehensive risk assessment encompassing all domains of anhedonia which can be utilized in a primary care setting as a potential prevention strategy for suicidal behaviours and outcomes.

