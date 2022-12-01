Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences are significantly associated with a worse clinical expression of bipolar disorder, however, the literature has mainly focused on childhood maltreatment (abuse and neglect) with little attention paid to other forms of adversity, such as childhood bullying victimisation (referred to here as bullying), although this is known to have a negative impact on different psychiatric illnesses. The current study aimed to investigate the association between bullying victimisation and the clinical expression of bipolar disorder individually and in combination with childhood maltreatment. This investigation consisted of 63 individuals with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder (mean age 61.4 years) who completed the Retrospective Bullying Questionnaire and the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire to measure exposure to bullying and childhood maltreatment, respectively. The clinical expression variables were assessed using self-report instruments, these were: the Cardiff Anomalous Perceptions Scale (psychotic symptoms), Suicide Behaviours Questionnaire, Self-Report Manic Inventory, Beck Anxiety and Depression Inventories. The results showed that exposure to bullying was significantly associated with more suicidal behaviours (F(1,61) = 11.02, p < .01, η(2) = 0.15) and psychotic symptoms (F(1,61) = 4.21, p < .05, η(2) = .06). When bullying and childhood maltreatment histories were combined, the results showed that individuals with a history of both adversity types reported significantly more suicidal behaviours (F(2,60) = 6.59, p < .01, R(2)=.18) compared to those with a history of one or neither form of adversity. The sample size, age and gender distribution, limit the generalisability of the findings. However, the current results underscore the need to account for bullying victimisation when considering the adverse childhood experiences-bipolar disorder relationship, especially its clinical expression.

