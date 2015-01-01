|
Abstract
With rapid urbanization and extreme rainstorm events associated with climate change, urban waterlogging has become one of the most frequent and severe disasters globally. In this study, a multi-dimensional and multi-process index system based on the Pressure-State-Response (PSR) framework was developed to measure the level of urban waterlogging resilience (UWR). The spatial distribution of UWR on a block scale was explored based on the entropy weight method with the natural breakpoint method (EWM-NBM) in the central district of Wuhan City, China. In addition, the effects of the runoff control facilities and early warning measures on UWR were also quantified. Further, the Geodetector was used to investigate the main driving factors of UWR and their interactions.
Language: en
Driving factors; Pressure-State-Response framework; Spatial heterogeneity; Urban waterlogging resilience; Wuhan city