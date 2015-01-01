|
Citation
|
Hayashi S, Umakoshi M, Yunoki M, Hirashita K. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2022; 13: e575.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36600745
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Occipital condyle fractures (OCF) are commonly identified in patients suffering from severe craniocerebral trauma. Here, we present a 57-year-old male whose computed tomography (CT)-documented atlanto-occipital dislocation (AOD), due to just minor trauma was successfully managed with bracing alone. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 57-year-old male presented with the right upper neck pain following a motor vehicle accident. The screening cervical CT scan revealed a fracture of the right occipital condyle, while the subsequent dynamic X-rays showed no instability or AOD. The patient was treated with a hard cervical collar, and over the next 6 months, remained asymptomatic. The 6-month repeat craniocervical CT scan additionally confirmed spontaneous fusion at the fracture site.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Computed tomography; Head trauma; Occipital condyle fracture