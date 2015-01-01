SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hayashi S, Umakoshi M, Yunoki M, Hirashita K. Surg. Neurol. Int. 2022; 13: e575.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publishing)

DOI

10.25259/SNI_1033_2022

PMID

36600745

PMCID

PMC9805651

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Occipital condyle fractures (OCF) are commonly identified in patients suffering from severe craniocerebral trauma. Here, we present a 57-year-old male whose computed tomography (CT)-documented atlanto-occipital dislocation (AOD), due to just minor trauma was successfully managed with bracing alone. CASE DESCRIPTION: A 57-year-old male presented with the right upper neck pain following a motor vehicle accident. The screening cervical CT scan revealed a fracture of the right occipital condyle, while the subsequent dynamic X-rays showed no instability or AOD. The patient was treated with a hard cervical collar, and over the next 6 months, remained asymptomatic. The 6-month repeat craniocervical CT scan additionally confirmed spontaneous fusion at the fracture site.

CONCLUSION: Patients who have sustained even mild craniocervical trauma may develop AOD attributed to an OCF. It is critical to screen these patients early with CT and X-ray studies so they can be successfully managed with bracing alone, and avoid the need for surgery to address the delayed onset of instability.


Language: en

Keywords

Computed tomography; Head trauma; Occipital condyle fracture

