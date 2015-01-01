Abstract

The Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines for Children and Youth recommends specific guidance in physical activity, screen time, and sleep duration. The current research will further explore potential exposures between healthy movement and being involved in a bullying incident as a bully or a victim in a representative sample of adolescents in China. A total of 67 821 Chinese students (response rate = 98.4%) were included in this study (mean age = 13.04 years). The results showed that meeting sleep recommendation only, meeting screen time recommendation only, and meeting both these two recommendations may be the protective factors against being bullied or bullying others. Meeting moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) recommendation only reported higher odds of being victims in all forms of bullying while meeting both MVPA and another combination of the guideline would relate to lower odds of being a bully and a bully-victim in all forms of bullying involvement.

