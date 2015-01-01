|
Huber RS, Boxer D, Smith CJ, Renshaw PF, Yurgelun-Todd DA, Kondo DG. Bipolar Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36606348
OBJECTIVES: There is a critical need to better understand factors underlying the increased suicide risk for youth with bipolar disorder (BD) in order to develop targeted prevention efforts. This study aimed to examine differences in characteristics of suicide ideation (SI) in youth with BD compared to youth with major depressive disorder (MDD) that may be associated with increased suicide risk.
Suicidal Ideation; Youth; Bipolar Disorder; C-SSRS; Major Depressive Disorder; Suicide Assessment; Suicide Attempt; Suicide Risk; Treatment-Resistant Depression