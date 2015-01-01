SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Magness CS, Stern K, Burnside A, Masterson D, Finkelstein S, Kramer A, Smith PK, Foster CJE. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-022-01084-9

PMID

36607521

Abstract

This study examines relations between suicide prevention gatekeeper beliefs and actual helping behaviors following participation in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). Participants (n = 434) completed measures examining suicide-related beliefs and behaviors using a naturalistic pre-post design. All beliefs demonstrated significant change from pre- to posttest. Regression analyses indicate that beliefs about perceived barriers to action and the controllability of suicide predicted identification of high-risk youth; perceived barriers to action were also negatively related to helping responses and referrals 6-9 months post training. Self-efficacy was not related to suicide prevention behaviors at follow-up. The importance of anchoring training curriculums and measurement to health behavior change theories is discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide prevention; ASIST; Gatekeeper training; Health behavior change

