Citation
Magness CS, Stern K, Burnside A, Masterson D, Finkelstein S, Kramer A, Smith PK, Foster CJE. Community Ment. Health J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36607521
Abstract
This study examines relations between suicide prevention gatekeeper beliefs and actual helping behaviors following participation in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST). Participants (n = 434) completed measures examining suicide-related beliefs and behaviors using a naturalistic pre-post design. All beliefs demonstrated significant change from pre- to posttest. Regression analyses indicate that beliefs about perceived barriers to action and the controllability of suicide predicted identification of high-risk youth; perceived barriers to action were also negatively related to helping responses and referrals 6-9 months post training. Self-efficacy was not related to suicide prevention behaviors at follow-up. The importance of anchoring training curriculums and measurement to health behavior change theories is discussed.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide prevention; ASIST; Gatekeeper training; Health behavior change