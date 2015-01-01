Abstract

While the literature regarding return to play and recovery protocols from mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and sports-related concussions (SRC) is growing, there continues to be a paucity of data regarding when air travel is safe for athletes after sustaining certain brain injuries, such as mTBI and SRC. Although it is known hypoxia can negatively affect severe TBI patients, it is unclear whether mild hypoxia, which may be experienced during commercial air travel, is clinically significant for athletes who have recently sustained mTBI injuries. Further research is required to provide more standardized recommendations on when air travel is safe. With the current available literature, clinicians still need to weigh the evidence, consider how it applies to each individual patient, and engage in shared decision making to ultimately decide what is best for the patient.

