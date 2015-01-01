Abstract

The aim of this article is to provide an up-to-date review of psychological changes in association with postconcussive athletes. In particular, this article focused on the symptomatology, risk factors, and treatment of psychiatric diagnoses in patients who suffered a sports-related concussion (SRC). After an extensive review of prior and current literature, there is significant evidence that demonstrates an association of changes in mood and behavior, including new or worsening symptoms of anxiety, depression, and difficulty with attention and concentration in those who are recovering from a concussion. The goal of care in these patients is to identify and treat these psychological symptoms early to have more favorable long-term outcomes. Primary treatment should focus on psychotherapy; however, other considerations may be warranted in certain cases, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors for depression and tricyclic antidepressants and gabapentin for short-term cognitive symptom improvement.

