Citation
Snowden RJ, Tiley O, Gray NS. Health Sci. Rep. 2023; 6(1): e1028.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36605458
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: The Cardiff Self-Injury Inventory (CSII) is a short (1 min), relatively nonintrusive, measure of previous self-injury behaviors written in English. It measures self-injury with suicidal intent and without such intent, covers actions versus thoughts, and has two time periods (lifetime vs recent [defined as the last 3 months]). The study aimed to examine its psychometric properties and its relationship to more well-established measures.
Language: en
Keywords
suicide; deliberate self‐harm; nonsuicidal self‐injury (NSSI)