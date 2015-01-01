Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: The Cardiff Self-Injury Inventory (CSII) is a short (1 min), relatively nonintrusive, measure of previous self-injury behaviors written in English. It measures self-injury with suicidal intent and without such intent, covers actions versus thoughts, and has two time periods (lifetime vs recent [defined as the last 3 months]). The study aimed to examine its psychometric properties and its relationship to more well-established measures.



METHODS: A UK community sample of 184 participants completed the CSII and two other measures of self-harming (Deliberate Self-Harm Inventory [DSHI] and Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised [SBQ-R]) in March 2020-May 2020. Fifty participants also repeated these measurements 1-2 weeks later.



RESULTS: The CSII showed strong psychometric properties with internal reliability of 0.87 and a test-retest of 0.82. The subscales also showed strong psychometric properties. The CSII showed strong concurrent validity to the other measures of self-injury (SBQ-R, r = 0.70; DSHI, r = 0.81). A factor analysis supported the idea that there are two distinct components to the overall CSII score arising due to the distinction between suicidal and nonsuicidal behaviors.



CONCLUSION: The CSII has good psychometric properties in this population and can be used as a fast, nonintrusive, measure of different self-injurious behaviors for clinical or research purposes.

