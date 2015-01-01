Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the profile of child sexual abuse (CSA) reported to a tertiary care hospital.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of CSA reported in children aged below 18 years from January, 2019 to June, 2022.



RESULTS: Out of the 231 cases of sexual abuse reported 115 (49.8%) were children below 18 years. Most of the victims were children from 10 to 15 years (37.4%), and there were only two male victims. In 89.6%, the perpetrator was known to the victim. Revictimization was seen in 31%. The reported perpetrators were friends (26.96%), neighbors (34.78%), strangers (10.43%), or fathers (7.83%). Penetrative abuse was seen in 58.26% of reports. External injuries were seen in 6.96%. Eight victims were pregnant and HIV screening was positive in one victim.



CONCLUSION: Early identification of CSA is important to prevent revictimization. Children from all age groups can be victims of CSA. Perpetrators can hail from all walks of life of the children.

