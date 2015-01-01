Abstract

Bicyclists are vulnerable road users. The authors aimed to characterise facial fractures and their association with head and neck injuries in bicyclists admitted to a Scandinavian Level 1 trauma center with a catchment area of ~3 million inhabitants. Data from bicycle-related injuries in the period 2005 to 2016 were extracted from the Oslo University Hospital trauma registry. Variables included were age; sex; date of injury; abbreviated injury scale (AIS) codes for facial skeletal, head and neck injuries; and surgical procedure codes for treatment of facial fractures. Anatomical injury was classified according to AIS98. A total of 1543 patients with bicycle-related injuries were included. The median age was 40 years (quartiles 53, 25), and 1126 (73%) were men. Overall, 652 fractures were registered in 339 patients. Facial fractures were observed in all age groups; however, the proportion rose with increasing age. Bicyclists who suffered from facial fractures more often had a concomitant head injury (AIS head >1) than bicyclists without facial fractures (74% vs. 47%), and the odds ratio for facial fracture(s) in the orbit, maxilla and zygoma were significantly increased in patients with AIS head >1 compared to patients with AIS head=1. In addition, 17% of patients with facial fractures had a concomitant cervical spine injury versus 12% of patients without facial fractures. This results showed that facial fractures were common among injured bicyclists and associated with both head and cervical spine injury. Thus, a neurological evaluation of these patients are mandatory, and a multidisciplinary team including maxillofacial and neurosurgical competence is required to care for these patients.

Language: en