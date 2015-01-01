SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sherry AP, Clemes SA, Chen YL, Edwardson CL, Gray LJ, Guest A, King JA, Rowlands AV, Ruettger K, Sayyah M, Varela-Mato V, Hartescu I. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; 65(1): 67-73.

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000002687

36608152

OBJECTIVES: Sleep variability levels are unknown in heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers yet are associated with adverse health outcomes and reduced driver vigilance when high.

METHODS: Two hundred and thirty-three HGV drivers recruited across 25 UK depots provided sleep variability, sleep duration, and sleep efficiency data via wrist-worn accelerometry (GENEActiv) over 8 days. Sleep variability indicators included social jetlag (the difference in midpoint of the sleep window between work and nonworkdays) and intraindividual variability of sleep window onset time, out-of-bed time, and sleep duration.

RESULTS: Fifty-three percent of drivers experienced social jetlag (≥1 hour), and 27% experienced high (>2 hours) social jetlag. Drivers with the highest sleep variability had the shortest sleep duration and lowest sleep efficiency during workdays.

CONCLUSIONS: Drivers with high sleep variability may experience more fatigue when driving given the poor sleep outcomes during workdays observed.


