SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Paulson MW, Hesling JD, Schauer SG, De Lorenzo RA. Med. J. (Ft. Sam Houst. Tex.) 2023; (Per 23-1/2/3): 87-91.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Borden Institute, US Army Medical Center of Excellence)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

36607304

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The US military's recent involvement in long standing conflict has caused the pioneering of many lifesaving medical advances, often made possible by data-driven research. However, future advances in battlefield medicine will likely require greater data fidelity than is currently attainable. Continuing to improve survival rates will require data which establishes the relative contributions to preventable mortality and guides future interventions. Prehospital data, particularly that from Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Cards and TCCC After Action Reports (TCCC AARs), are notoriously inconsistent in reaching searchable databases for formal evaluation. While the military has begun incorporating more modern technology in advanced data capture over the past few years like the Air Force's Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit (BATDOK) and the Army's Medical Hands-free Unified Broadcast system (MEDHUB), more analysis weighing the advantages and disadvantages of substituting analog solutions is needed.

DISCUSSION: We propose 3 changes which may aid prehospital data capture and facilitate analysis: reexamine the current format of TCCC Cards and consider reducing the number of available datapoints to streamline completion, implement a military-wide mandate for all Role 1 providers to complete a TCCC AAR within 24 hours of a casualty event, and formalize the process of requesting de-identified data from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES) database.

CONCLUSION: Reflecting on the state of US military medicine after 20 years of war, an important focus is improving the way prehospital data is gathered and analyzed by the military. There are steps we can take now to enhance our capabilities.


Language: en

Keywords

prehospital; combat; battlefield; casualty; prolonged field care; tactical

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print