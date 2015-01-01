SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

James KM, Balderrama-Durbin C, Kobezak HM, Recchia N, Foster CE, Gibb BE. Res. Child Adolesc. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10802-022-01011-2

PMID

36607473

Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is an alarming public health concern that is particularly widespread among adolescents. The current study examined affective responses during mother-daughter interactions in adolescent girls with and without a history of NSSI. Participants were 60 girls aged 13-17 with (n = 27) and without (n = 33) a history of NSSI and their mothers. Adolescents and their mothers completed two interaction tasks: one positive and one negative. During these interactions, facial affect was assessed via electromyography (EMG).

RESULTS of Actor-Partner Interdependence Modeling (APIM) revealed several intra- and interpersonal disruptions in affect during both tasks among dyads in which the adolescent had an NSSI history.

FINDINGS suggest deficits in both self- and co-regulation of facial affect during mother-daughter interactions involving dyads in which the adolescents reports NSSI. Ultimately, if replicated and extended in longitudinal research, these disruptions may prove to be promising targets of intervention to reduce risk for future NSSI in adolescent girls.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescence; Non-suicidal self-injury; Facial electromyography; Mother-daughter interaction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print