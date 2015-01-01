SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Drumond VZ, de Oliveira TN, de Arruda JAA, Mesquita RA, Abreu LG. Spec. Care Dentist. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/scd.12819

36606334

AIM: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a childhood neurodevelopmental disorder primarily characterized by inattention and hyperactivity that affects approximately 7.2% of children and adolescents worldwide. This study aimed to assess whether children and adolescents with ADHD were more likely to have dental trauma when compared to their healthy peers.

METHODS: This study was reported following the statements proposed in MOOSE (Meta-analyses Of Observational Studies in Epidemiology). PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, Embase, APA PsycINFO, LILACS, and grey literature were searched until October 2022. Observational studies with a control group were eligible. The risk of bias was assessed using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale. The meta-analysis was performed using the R language. GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation) was applied.

RESULTS: A total of 239 studies were detected; of these, six were included in the qualitative synthesis and four were merged in the meta-analysis (OR = 1.80 [1.16-2.80]; I(2)  = 18.6% [0.0%-87.5%]). The risk of bias was high. The strength of the evidence was "very low." CONCLUSION: Children and adolescents with ADHD are more likely to have dental trauma than their non-ADHD peers. However, due to limitations in the design of the included studies, a causal relationship cannot be established.


neurodevelopmental disorders; meta-analysis; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; dental trauma; oral health; traumatic dental injuries

