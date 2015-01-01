|
Drumond VZ, de Oliveira TN, de Arruda JAA, Mesquita RA, Abreu LG. Spec. Care Dentist. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Special Care Dentistry Association, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36606334
AIM: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a childhood neurodevelopmental disorder primarily characterized by inattention and hyperactivity that affects approximately 7.2% of children and adolescents worldwide. This study aimed to assess whether children and adolescents with ADHD were more likely to have dental trauma when compared to their healthy peers.
neurodevelopmental disorders; meta-analysis; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; dental trauma; oral health; traumatic dental injuries