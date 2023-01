Abstract

PURPOSE This study aims to investigate the types, perpetrators, places, times and consequences of gender-based violence (GBV).



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Phenomenology research design was used, and 13 waitresses were selected using convenience sampling technique. In-depth interview was used to gather relevant data, and the collected data were analyzed using thematic and interpretive analysis technique.



FINDINGS Physical, psychological, sexual, economic and social types of violence were common. Though GBV may be committed anywhere and anytime, restaurants are the most epicenter and night is critical time by which the problem is more prevalent. Customers, supervisors and agents are of perpetrators of GBV. GBV can have serious long-term and life-threatening consequences for victims. Physical, psychological, health-related, social and economic impacts are the crisis behind being a restaurant waitress.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This research is the author's original work.

Language: en