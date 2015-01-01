SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Spencer MR, Miniño AM, Warner M. NCHS Data Brief 2022; (457): 1-8.

(Copyright © 2022, United States National Center for Health Statistics)

Drug overdose deaths have been rising over the past 2 decades in the United States (1-4). This report uses the most recent data from the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) to update statistics on deaths from drug overdose in the United States, showing rates by demographic groups and by the types of drugs involved (specifically, opioids and stimulants), with a focus on changes from 2020 through 2021.

Key findings: Data from the National Vital Statistics System

- In 2021, 106,699 drug overdose deaths occurred, resulting in an age-adjusted rate of 32.4 per 100,000 standard population in the United States.

- Adults aged 65 and over had the largest percentage increase in rates from 2020 through 2021.

- Drug overdose death rates increased for each race and Hispanic-origin group except non-Hispanic Asian people between 2020 and 2021.

- The rate of drug overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone increased 22%, while the rate of deaths involving heroin declined 32% between 2020 and 2021.

- From 2020 through 2021, the rate of drug overdose deaths increased for deaths involving cocaine and those involving psychostimulants with abuse potential.


Language: en
