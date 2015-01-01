|
Spencer MR, Miniño AM, Warner M. NCHS Data Brief 2022; (457): 1-8.
(Copyright © 2022, United States National Center for Health Statistics)
unavailable
unavailable
Drug overdose deaths have been rising over the past 2 decades in the United States (1-4). This report uses the most recent data from the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) to update statistics on deaths from drug overdose in the United States, showing rates by demographic groups and by the types of drugs involved (specifically, opioids and stimulants), with a focus on changes from 2020 through 2021.
Language: en