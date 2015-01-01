Abstract

The continuous introduction of new synthetic cannabinoid (SC) subtypes and analogues remains a major problem worldwide. Recently, a new "OXIZID" generation of SCs surfaced in seized materials across various countries. Hence, there is an impetus to identify urinary biomarkers of the OXIZIDs to detect their abuse.We adapted our previously reported two-pronged approach to investigate the metabolite profiles and disposition kinetics of 4 OXIZID analogues, namely, BZO-HEXOXIZID (MDA-19), BZO-POXIZID (5C-MDA-19), 5F-BZO-POXIZID (5F-MDA-19), and BZO-CHMOXIZID (CHM-MDA-19). First, bottom-up in vitro incubation experiments comprising metabolite identification, metabolic stability, and reaction phenotyping were performed using human liver microsomes and recombinant human cytochrome P450 enzymes. Second, top-down analysis of authentic urine samples from drug abusers was performed to corroborate the in vitro findings and establish a panel of urinary biomarkers.A total of 42 to 51 metabolites were detected for each OXIZID, and their major metabolic pathways included N-alkyl and phenyl hydroxylation, oxidative defluorination (for 5F-BZO-POXIZID), oxidation to ketone and carboxylate, amide hydrolysis, and N-dealkylation. The OXIZIDs were metabolically unstable, mainly metabolized by cytochromes P3A4, P3A5, and P2C9, and demonstrated mechanism-based inactivation of cytochrome P3A4. Integrating with the results of 4 authentic urine samples, the parent drug and both N-alkyl and phenyl mono-hydroxylated metabolites of each OXIZID were determined as suitable urinary biomarkers.Drug enforcement agencies worldwide may apply these biomarkers in routine monitoring procedures to identify abusers and counter the escalation of OXIZID abuse.

Language: en