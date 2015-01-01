|
Citation
Edwards KM, Banyard VL, Waterman EA, Simon B, Hopfauf S, Mitchell KJ, Jones LM, Mercer Kollar LM, Valente TW. Am. J. Community Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36609746
Abstract
The purpose of the current study was to examine the diffusion effects of a youth-led sexual violence prevention program (i.e., Youth Voices in Prevention [Youth VIP]). Specifically, social network analysis was used to measure the extent to which Youth VIP changed behaviors for 1172 middle and high school youth who did not attend program events but were friends with Youth VIP participants and completed the first and final survey (approximately 2 years apart).
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; sexual assault; sexual violence; social network; diffusion; youth-led