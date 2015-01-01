SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tilstra AM. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/aje/kwad002

PMID

36611227

Abstract

A recent article from Spark et al. (Am J Epidemiol. AJE-01123-2021.R3) estimates the undercount of deaths due to suicides, drug- and alcohol-related mortality in a Colorado veteran population and argues for a standardized case definition for the three causes. A case definition for these three causes implies they should be analyzed together. This is problematic given the disparate trends in and historical context behind the three causes of death.


Language: en

Keywords

mortality; deaths of despair

