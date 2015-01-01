|
Citation
|
Tilstra AM. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36611227
|
Abstract
|
A recent article from Spark et al. (Am J Epidemiol. AJE-01123-2021.R3) estimates the undercount of deaths due to suicides, drug- and alcohol-related mortality in a Colorado veteran population and argues for a standardized case definition for the three causes. A case definition for these three causes implies they should be analyzed together. This is problematic given the disparate trends in and historical context behind the three causes of death.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mortality; deaths of despair