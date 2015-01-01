|
Citation
Chakraborty R, Jana A, Vibhute VM. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e42.
PMID
36609312
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In an ageing society, the provision of long-term care is the prime need. In Indian cultural setting, family members are the informal, albeit primary caregivers to the elderly. Caregiving demands intense emotional and financial involvement. While taking care of elderly persons' health and wellbeing, these family members, acting as informal caregivers, may themselves become vulnerable to poor health due to additional stress and burden. Using a nationally representative survey, the study tried to identify how health condition varies within caregivers and a comparative analysis of how in similar socio-economic background health condition varies between caregivers and non-caregivers.
Keywords
Self-rated health; Depressive symptoms; Caregiver; CES-D Scale; LASI