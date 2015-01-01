Abstract

Non-accidental injury (NAI) in children presents a challenging problem to the pediatric neurosurgeon. The complexity of this condition is underscored by the heterogeneity in its terminology, the medicolegal requirements, and the socioeconomic implications for the family and the child in particular. Regional, social, and cultural biases as well as peculiarities in the different legal systems around the globe appear to have quite profound implications on the identification and management of this devasting condition in children. This work provides a glimpse into the sub-Saharan experience and perspective.

Language: en