Abstract

This study examined mental health service utilization and disparities during the first year of COVID. We analyzed data from all adult respondents with any mental illness in the past year (n = 6967) in the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health to evaluate if mental health service utilization differed by geographic areas, race/ethnicity, and age groups. Only 46% of individuals with any mental illness had received mental health treatment. Compared to non-Hispanic Whites, Asian and Hispanics were less likely to receive outpatient services and prescription medicine. Rural residents received less outpatient treatment compared to large metropolitan residents. No difference was found in telemedicine utilization across area types and race/ethnicity groups. Older individuals were less likely to utilize telemedicine services. Our findings highlighted continued mental health treatment disparities among race/ethnic minorities and other sub-populations during COVID. Targeted strategies are warranted to allow older populations to benefit from telemedicine.

